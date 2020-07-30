2 grim reports are expected on virus’ damage to US economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government is poised to deliver a double-dose of sobering news — on the devastation the coronavirus caused the U.S. economy last quarter and the damage it continues to inflict on the job market. The pandemic is believed to have caused the economy to shrink during the April-June period at an annual rate exceeding 30%. That would easily shatter the existing record for a quarterly contraction, a 10% drop in 1958. The virus forced millions of employers to cut jobs as consumers stopped shopping and traveling, and hotels, restaurants, movie theaters and small businesses closed their doors.