Asian stocks gain after Fed keep US interest rates low

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have risen after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged to support a struggling economy. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced while Tokyo fell 0.1%. Wall Street had its best day in two weeks even though the Fed warned rising U.S. coronavirus infections are endangering a modest economic recovery from the pandemic. Gold, which has been at record highs, rose again. Lower interest rates and investor optimism about a possible coronavirus vaccine have helped global markets recover most of this year’s losses. But analysts say the recovery might be too early to be supported by uncertain economic activity as infection numbers rise in the United States, Brazil and other countries.