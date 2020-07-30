Austin Bruins Hold Main Camp at Riverside Arena

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) - The Austin Bruins are in the midst of their main camp at Riverside Arena.

The Bruins will whittle down 160 tryout players into what will become a big part of the 2020 Roster.

After cuts, roughly 40 players will remain for tomorrow night's all-star game, and the Bruins will select the best of those players for what will become part of their 23-player opening night roster.

Head Coach Steve Howard enters his fourth season at the helm of the franchise, and he says this is the best Main Camp he's had since taking over the franchise.

"It's the best main camp we've had. There's a lot of talent here. There are a lot of free agents that are playing better than even some of our protected guys, so there's guys that want to make this hockey team," Howard said. "I think when the fans come out tomorrow [for the All-Star game], they're going to see that we got a tough job ahead of us. We're probably going to be here to the wee hours of the night to try to figure out which guys are going to go through."

Puck drop for tomorrow's All-Star game at Riverside Arena is at 7:05 p.m. Two hundred and fifty fans will be allowed to attend.