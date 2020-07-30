 Skip to Content

Detective: Kansas congressman lied about voting in 2019 race

National news from the Associated Press

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A detective says in an affidavit that Rep. Steve Watkins of Kansas told her he didn’t vote in a 2019 Topeka City Council election when evidence showed that he did. The affidavit released Wednesday is the latest development in a criminal case against Watkins, who is charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor alleging that he voted using an incorrect mailing address and that he lied to investigators. Watkins’ campaign said the first-term Congressman made a clerical error when he registered his address. The campaign also alleges the charges are aimed at boosting the election chances of State Treasurer Jake LaTurner in next week’s GOP primary.

