Ex high-ranking Mexican officers charged in drug scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two former high-ranking Mexican law enforcement officials have been accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes to protect Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s notorious Sinaloa cartel. Luis Cardenas Palomino and Ramon Pequeno Garcia allegedly worked for Genaro Garcia Luna, Mexico’s former top security official, who is also facing drug trafficking charges. According to prosecutors, the three men “permitted the Sinaloa Cartel to operate with impunity in Mexico.”