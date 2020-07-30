Fall-like temperatures next week

Summer isn't over just yet, but fall-like conditions will dominate the forecast most of next week! Highs will drop into the lower 70s with overnight lows potentially into the upper 40s.

The type of conditions we'll experience next week is equivalent to late September temperatures. Average high temperatures in late September are in the lower 70s with overnight lows on average in the upper 40s. That's what we'll have almost all of next week! With cooler and drier air moving in next week, rain chances will be extremely limited over the next 7-10 days.

Our best chance for accumulating rainfall in SE MN and NE IA will be late Saturday afternoon/evening. Current model guidance is suggesting isolated storms Saturday evening with rainfall accumulations around 0.10-0.25". It's not a ton of rainfall, but we need anything we can get!

As we look ahead to next week, notice the dry weather dominates the forecast with temperatures in the middle and lower 70s through Thursday. Temperatures will have a chance at reaching back into the 80s by the following weekend.

Nick