FBI: Review of surveillance applications found minor errors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says it found mostly minor errors during a review of more than two dozen applications for national security surveillance warrants. That suggests the problems were less serious than the Justice Department inspector general had made them out to be earlier this year. The FBI statement appeared aimed at countering the findings of a harshly critical audit issued in March by the Justice Department’s watchdog, which identified problems in all 29 wiretap applications that it had reviewed, including apparent errors or inadequately supported facts in 25 of them. But the FBI said Thursday that it and DOJ lawyers found only two material errors in the same applications.