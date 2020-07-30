Full appeals court to review dismissal of Michael Flynn case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court says it plans to review a decision ordering the dismissal of the Justice Department’s case against President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The action Thursday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is likely to prolong the fight over Flynn’s fate. It represents yet another dramatic development in a case that has taken unexpected twists and turns and turned Flynn into a cause celebre for Trump and his supporters. The court set arguments for Aug. 11. It will decide whether a judge can be forced to dismiss a case that the DOJ no longer wants to pursue.