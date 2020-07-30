German economy plunged 10% during 2nd quarter amid pandemic

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s economy took a massive hit during the pandemic shutdowns. Output shrank by 10.1% percent during the April-June period. That’s the word from the country’s official statistics agency Thursday. Tough pandemic restrictions shut down everything from taverns to auto dealerships. The country has cautiously reopened and the economy has started bouncing back but economists say it is far from the pre-virus level. The country has enacted a multibillion-euro stimulus package of emergency loans, credit guarantees and tax breaks to cushion the impact.