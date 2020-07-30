In sprawling Capitol, leaders struggle to keep virus at bay

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders are under increasing pressure from lawmakers to boost testing for the coronavirus in the Capitol. They have so far rejected the idea because of concerns about availability of tests and a desire not to receive special treatment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have said that they will not institute a testing program for members, staff or the hundreds of other people who work in the complex. The lack of virus tracking was highlighted this week when Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive. The Texas Republican was only tested because he was scheduled to travel with President Donald Trump.