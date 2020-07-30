Inquiry finds racial bias, bullying in Iowa football program

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says he will make policy changes after an investigation report detailed racial bias against Black players in his program and bullying behavior by some of his assistants. University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld says the critical report by an outside law firm shows the “climate and culture must and will change within our football program.” Ferentz apologized to former Black players at a news conference and promised to build on changes made in recent weeks to improve their experience. But he said he would retain all of his current assistants, including his son, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.