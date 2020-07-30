“Into the Wild” bus likely lands a home at Fairbanks museum

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The abandoned city bus in the Alaska backcountry that was made famous by the “Into the Wild” book and movie looks like it will have a new home in Fairbanks. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources says it intends to negotiate with the University of Alaska’s Museum of the North to restore and display the bus. A final agreement is expected within a few months. Christopher McCandless hiked to the bus in 1942, and couldn’t hike back out because of a swollen river. He died of starvation in the bus, which has become a dangerous destination for those wanting to pay homage to McCandless.