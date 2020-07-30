Mexico economy dropped 17.3% in 2nd quarter

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Preliminary government data shows that Mexico’s economic activity plummeted 17.3% in the second quarter compared to the previous as the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic drove the country deeper into a recession. Mexico’s statistical agency said Thursday that the second quarter running from April through June was 18.9% lower than the same period a year earlier in its seasonally adjusted estimates for gross domestic product. In June, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography announced that industrial activity fell a 25% in April compared to March, the worst monthly decline since it began tracking the monthly data in 1993.