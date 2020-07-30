Plummer Building closes, opens bronze doors marking a new era for Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Plummer building was built in 1928. Adorning the entrance are bronze doors standing 16 feet tall and weighing 4,000 pounds each.

The Plummer Building has only closed its doors 11 times. Each time marked significant moments for Mayo and the nation.

Those doors closed Wednesday to demonstrate closing the door on racism.

Mayo Clinic Board of Governors member Dr. Eddie Greene.

"There has to be something extremely important for us to do that and ending racism has reached the top of that list of things that is very important for us to do," said Dr. Eddie Greene who sits on the Mayo Clinic Board of Governors.

The last time the doors were closed was in honor the death of Sister Genrose Gervais's in 2016.

"We are a leader in this effort to end racism, to eliminate health disparities, create health equity, and do the best we can for every patient that needs to be here," Greene said.

Mayo Clinic has also announced the investment of $100 million over the next ten years to eliminate racism.

The plan includes; strengthening pipeline programs for health care professionals, increasing diverse recruitment and retention of physicians, and addressing conscious and unconscious racism within the organization among other things.

As to where the money will be going specifically, Greene said the board is still working on it.

As the doors opened back up Thursday morning, it marked a new era at Mayo Clinic, and an opportunity to be part of the solution.

"The opportunity to make sure we do our part in helping to end racism. As a part of medicine as part of health care, and in general is what's gonna help us to be a part of the solution," Greene said.