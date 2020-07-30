Rochester police ask public’s help finding missing teen

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 17-year-old.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Brandon Brandeland was last seen at about 3:15 a.m. on Thursday in the area of 16th Street NE and 21st Avenue NE.

He was wearing the same clothes as he is in the photo provided. Police said it appears Brandon left voluntarily, but his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about Brandon's whereabouts is asked to contact RPD at 507-328-6800.