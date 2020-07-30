St. Louis police identify 3 men killed in shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police have confirmed that three men were killed and another was injured in a shooting in north St. Louis. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Those who were killed were identified Thursday as 22-year-old Malik Taylor, 22, 18-year-old Elijah McKinney and 18-year-old Daijon Nearing. All were from St. Louis. Police have said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups of people, and that dozens of shots were fired. Police recovered one gun from the scene, but no arrests have been reported. Police initially gave conflicting accounts regarding the number of people injured.