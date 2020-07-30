Trudeau says he didn’t offer charity preferential treatment

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he did not intervene to make sure a charity his family did paid work for would win a government contract. Trudeau has apologized and said again at a rare parliamentary committee appearance that he should have recused himself from a Cabinet decision to award a contract to administer money to students having trouble finding work due to the pandemic. The almost billion-dollar program came under scrutiny after it was revealed that We Charity, an organization Trudeau’s family has worked for, was chosen to administer it.