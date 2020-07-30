Trump floats November election delay, but it won’t happen

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election as he pushes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic will result in fraud. He publicly raised the idea of a delay in voting for the first time Thursday as he is lagging in the polls and confronted by fresh evidence of an economic collapse and an escalating public health crisis. Shifting the election is virtually impossible, but the mere suggestion of delay marked another bracing attempt by Trump to undermine confidence in the American political system. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states where all votes are mailed in.