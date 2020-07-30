 Skip to Content

Trump global media chief probes pro-Biden VOA content

New
4:46 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. funded global media has ordered an investigation into the posting of a video package featuring former Vice President Joe Biden on a Voice of America website and affiliated social media accounts. Michael Pack said Thursday that the Agency for Global Media is looking into the appearance of what it called a “pro-Biden” segment on the VOA’s Urdu-language website and weighing disciplinary action against those responsible. The content has since been removed. Pack has drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for initiating a major shakeup of the agency that oversees VOA and its sister networks. Many Democrats fear he wants to turn the outlets into Trump propaganda machines.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content