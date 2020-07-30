 Skip to Content

Woman killed by tractor that rolled toward Clear Lake beach

Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) -- A woman died in Clear Lake after being hit by a tractor while she was sitting near a beach.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, an "unattended" tractor owned by the state of Iowa rolled down a hill toward the Clear Lake State Park Beach. This happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

It struck and killed 21-year-old Mercedes Kohlhardt from Eau Claire.

Deputies said she died at the scene from her injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

Byron Tollefson

