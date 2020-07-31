Marine sea tank sinks with 16 aboard; 1 dead and 8 missing

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials say a military seafaring assault vehicle with 15 Marines and a Navy sailor aboard sank off the coast of Southern California, leaving one of the Marines dead and eight missing. A Marine Corps spokesman says they were traveling in the amphibious assault vehicle from the shores of San Clemente Island to a Navy ship Thursday evening when they reported that the vehicle was taking on water. Two of the Marines who were rescued were injured, with one hospitalized in critical condition and the other in stable condition. Military ships and helicopters on Friday were searching choppy seas for the missing amid moderate to strong winds.