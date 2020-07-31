AP source: St. Louis-Milwaukee PPD after Cardinals positives

NEW YORK (AP) — According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Friday’s game between St. Louis and Milwaukee has been postponed after multiple Cardinals employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the postponement had not been announced. Two other games scheduled for Friday involving the Marlins, Nationals, Blue Jays and Phillies had already been postponed because of an outbreak among Miami players and two positive tests on Philadelphia’s coaching staff.