Asia Today: India, Philippines ease rules; Bali reopens

NEW DELHI (AP) — India added another record surge in virus cases as the government decided to lift a nighttime curfew in force since March. The 55,079 new cases took India’s total past 1,600,000. More than 35,000 have died. The nighttime curfew will be lifted from Saturday and yoga institutes and gyms can reopen Wednesday, according to the Home Ministry. The government also removed interstate restrictions on movement of people or goods. Elsewhere, China is tightening travel restrictions in the Xinjiang capital and an Australian hot spot may see tougher restrictions as cases continue to surge. Bali, Nepal and the Philippines are easing their virus restrictions.