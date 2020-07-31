Cardinals contact tracer finds ‘tricky balance’ in new role

Dozens of team employees across Major League Baseball have been entrusted to carry out the critical task of contact tracing, a pillar of the league’s plan to operate a 60-game season while COVID-19 continues to assail much of the United States. St. Louis Cardinals assistant general manager and appointed contact tracer Moisés Rodríguez told The Associated Press early this week the role requires sensitivity, diligence and trust. Rodríguez was thrust back into tracing duty Friday, when two Cardinals players tested positive, leading to the postponement of a scheduled game in Milwaukee.