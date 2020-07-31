Clevinger, Indians to face Dobnak, Twins

Cleveland Indians (5-2, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-2, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Mike Clevinger (0-0, 0.00 ERA, .57 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Twins: Randy Dobnak (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Indians on Friday.

The Twins went 50-26 in division games in 2019. Minnesota hit 307 total home runs with four extra base hits per game last season.

The Indians went 48-28 in division play in 2019. Cleveland hit .250 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 223 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Cleveland leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back).

Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.