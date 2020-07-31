Detroit-area mayor quits after white supremacist remark

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A mayor in suburban Detroit has resigned after he was accused of saying he understood why people become white supremacists. Ken Poynter, who is white, has been under fire since making the remark in a private meeting with residents and Harper Woods officials. Harper Woods has been targeted by protesters who want information about the June death of a Black woman who was in jail after a drug arrest. During a meeting about civil unrest, Poynter said he understood “why white people would become white supremacists,” according to people who were present. They said he apologized days later.