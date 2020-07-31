France sinks deeper into recession, with 14% GDP hit in 2Q

PARIS (AP) — France’s economy shrank by nearly 14% in the second quarter when the country was in coronavirus lockdown. France has now suffered three consecutive quarters of negative growth in a worsening recession. The startling plunge of 13.8% from April-June starkly illustrated the punishing economic cost of the country’s two-month lockdown, which was one of the strictest in Europe. It halted much activity in the second-largest economy of the countries that use the euro currency. The pain to jobs and industries is proving so intense that the government is talking down the possibility of locking down again.