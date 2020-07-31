James Murdoch resigns from news publisher News Corp’s board

James Murdoch, son of News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch, is resigning from the family-controlled newspaper publisher’s board. He cites disagreements over editorial content published by the company’s news outlets and other, unspecified strategic decisions. James is known as the more liberal brother. His more conservative sibling, Lachlan, is the heir apparent to Rupert and is co-chairman of Wall Street Journal publisher News Corp as well as executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corp, home to conservative news network Fox News, the Fox broadcast and sports networks and local TV stations. James has previously criticized News Corp’s editorial decisions.