Jury: Washington state liable in Powell boys’ deaths

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A jury has found that Washington state officials were partially responsible for the deaths of missing Utah woman Susan Cox Powell’s children at the hands of their father. The News Tribune newspaper reported jurors on Friday awarded $98 million to the estates of Charlie and Braden Powell. Josh Powell was a suspect in the presumed killing of his wife in 2009 and living in Pierce County, Washington, in 2012, when he killed their two young sons Charlie and Braden and himself in an explosive house fire. The boys were visiting Josh Powell at his home on a supervised visit with a social worker when they were killed; Powell had locked the social worker outside.