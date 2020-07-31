Kremlin sternly urges Belarus to free detained Russians

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin is demanding that Belarus quickly release 33 Russian private security contractors detained on terrorism charges. Belarusian officials said the employees of private Russian military contractor Wagner are facing a criminal probe on charges of plotting terror attacks in Belarus amid the country’s presidential election campaign. President Alexander Lukashenko is seeking a sixth term in the Aug. 9 election, and independent observers and opposition supporters in Belarus see the detention of the Russians as an effort to shore up sagging public support. The Kremlin at first reacted cautiously to Belarus’ move, but toughened its stance Friday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Russia expects Belarus to quickly free the seucity firm members.