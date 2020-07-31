ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota reached a milestone in coronavirus testing this week, surpassing one million completed tests on Thursday.

Of those tests, Mayo Clinic alone has run more than 424,000 of them.

The University of Minnesota is running approximately 6,000 tests a day with turn around times averaging around 24 to 48 hours.

In collaboration with the U of M, Mayo Clinic is also in the process of developing a new test called the neutralizing antibody test.

"Which is another blood test that not only tests for the antibodies but how effective it can be in actually combating the virus itself," said Dr. William Morice with Mayo Clinic Department of Laboratory Medicine. "And that will be really helpful I think, as we look to do things like build the convalescent plasma treatment program where we take blood from individuals who have recovered and if they have these antibodies. It can be used to help those who have either been exposed to SARS-COV-2 or are suffering from COVID-19."

Residents are asked to continue getting tested when needed, and to not let any shortages of test kits or delays in getting results deter you from being tested.

As we deal with the pandemic, health officials continue to encourage everyone to remain socially distant and wear masks whenever possible.