Minnesota AG sues rodeo owner for violating COVID-19 order

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a complaint against an Itasca County company that organized and promoted a three-day rodeo that allegedly drew large crowds after the state imposed a spectator limit for the event.

Ellison’s action came after the state Department of Health announced Friday that one spectator at the North Star Stampede Rodeo July 25-27 in Effie has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ellison says the owner of North Star Ranch, LLC was upset with the governor’s executive order to limit the event to 250 fans and promoted the event on its Facebook page as a protest against government overreach.

The company’s answering machine was not accepting messages Friday.