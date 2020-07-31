No Relief: Congress deadlocked on coronavirus relief

(NBC News) -- With expanded unemployment benefits expiring, tens of millions of Americans out of work and COVID-19 cases still on the rise, Congress remains deadlocked on a new relief plan.

Republicans want to drop supplemental unemployment payments to $200 dollars, cutting them by two-thirds.

The White House has offered a one week extension.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected the idea, saying it's not enough.

"What is a one week extension good for? A one week extension is good if you have a bill, and you're working it out," Pelosi said.



Meanwhile, Americans are struggling.



"We're seeing 2,000 to 3,000, up to 7,000 families come through in a three or four hour period," says Los Angeles Regional Food Bank President Michael Flood.



The United States now has more than 4.5 million COVID-19 cases. More than 153,000 people have died as a result of the virus, with deaths coming at a rate of one every minute Wednesday.

