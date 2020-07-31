Passenger train crash in Portugal kills 2, seriously hurts 7

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An intercity passenger train has rammed into a maintenance vehicle on the track in northern Portugal, killing two people and seriously injuring at least seven others. The Civil Protection Agency said 30 other people were slightly injured in Friday’s accident. Media reports say around 280 passengers were on the train. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the town of Soure, 180 kilometers (111 miles) north of Lisbon, the capital.