Peru probes whether 27,253 coronavirus deaths uncounted

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian authorities and the Pan American Health Organization are investigating whether the country failed to count 27,253 caused by the novel coronavirus, a figure that could more than double the country’s death toll from COVID-19. Peru already has one of the world’s highest tolls from the disease. If a large number of the suspected cases are confirmed, Peru’s death toll could surpass those of larger countries such as Spain, France and Italy. Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti announced Thursday night that thousands of death certificates list COVID-19 as a cause of death, but they weren’t included in the official toll for lack of a formal test.