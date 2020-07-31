Indiana girl, 2, dies 2 days after being caught in crossfire

A 2-year-old girl has died, two days after she was caught in crossfire and shot in the head while sitting in a car with her mother in northwestern Indiana. Hammond police say the girl’s mother didn’t know the people who traded shots Wednesday night in the parking lot at the Kennedy Crossing Apartment Complex. Lt. Steve Kellogg says the girl, known as Jo Jo, was airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital at University of Chicago Medical Center. Neighbor Ariel McBounds calls the shooting “devastating.”