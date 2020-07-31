Saudi Royal Court says King Salman discharged from hospital

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has been discharged from a hospital in the capital Riyadh after more than a week following surgery to remove his gall bladder. The Royal Court said in a statement late Thursday that the 84-year-old monarch left the King Faisal Specialist Hospital after a recovery. King Salman was admitted to the hospital on July 20 due to inflammation of his gall bladder. A few days later, he was operated on. His health is closely watched by observers because of the absolute powers he holds presiding over one of the world’s top producers of oil and one of it’s biggest economies.