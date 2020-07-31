UK puts lockdown-easing on hold as virus spread accelerates

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is postponing some planned measures to ease the lockdown because the number of new coronavirus cases in the country is on the rise. Johnson says statistics show that the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community is likely rising for the first time since May. As a result, the government is scrapping plans to allow venues, including casinos, bowling alleys and skating rinks, to open from Monday. Wedding receptions are also on hold, as is a plan to allow limited numbers of fans back into sports stadiums. Johnson said Friday that the measures will be reviewed after two weeks.