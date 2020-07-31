US officials seek limits on “habitat” for imperiled species

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is proposing to restrict what land and water can be declared as “habitat” for imperiled plants and animals. The move could potentially exclude areas that species could use in the future. The proposal obtained by The Associated Press in advance of its public release for the first time defines habitat for purposes of enforcing the Endangered Species Act. That could have broad implications on how far the government must go to protect plants and animals sliding toward extinction. Legal observers said the two-sentence definition would restrict the areas that officials can designate as critical to the surival of species.