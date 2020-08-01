California wildfire destroys 1 home, prompts new evacuations

BEAUMONT, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire northwest of Palm Springs flared up Saturday, with evacuation orders for thousands of people as crews fought the blaze in triple-degree heat. The blaze began as two separate fires Friday evening in Cherry Valley, an unincorporated area near the city of Beaumont in Riverside County. It has burned over 6 square miles and destroyed one home. Authorities said homes are in the path of the flames but they’re not in imminent danger. The blaze is one of several that firefighters are battling as Southern California is gripped by a heat wave. The mercury hit 105 degrees in Palm Springs Saturday afternoon.