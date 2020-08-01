Cooler, September-like conditions ahead

We enjoyed one last seasonal day before cooler, Canadian air moves into the region for Sunday and much of next week. A passing cold front will fire off the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms later this evening and overnight. Severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with cloud cover increasing throughout the night. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

A few lingering showers are possible early Sunday morning, especially into northeastern Iowa. Otherwise, clouds will last throughout most of the day with afternoon highs about 10 degrees below normal in the low 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10 to 15 mph.

Much cooler weather is expected for much of the week ahead with high pressure in control of the region, keeping conditions dry. Monday and Tuesday will be mainly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. By Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures look to rise into the mid 70s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Thursday afternoon and evening could bring a slight chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorm to our area.

Temperatures are expected to become more seasonal in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the late week and early weekend. While confidence is low in terms of timing and location, Friday and Saturday could see a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.