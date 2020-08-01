Facebook bows to Brazil judge, blocks 12 accounts worldwide

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Facebook says it has obeyed a Brazilian judge’s order for a worldwide block on the accounts of 12 of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters who are under investigation for allegedly running a fake news network. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said the company had failed to fully comply with a previous ruling ordering the accounts to be shut down because they could still be seen in Brazil. Facebook issued a statement Saturday saying it complied due to the threat of criminal liability for an employee in Brazil, but said it will appeal.