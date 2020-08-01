Ruling renews fairness debate in Boston Marathon bomber case

An appeals court ruling overturning the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has raised familiar questions about whether he can receive fair trial in a city that remains traumatized by the 2013 attack. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that jurors were not adequately screened for bias ahead of Tsarnaev’s 2015 trial and described media attention in the case as “unrivaled in American legal history.” Tsarnaev’s defense team may renew its request to move the case out of Boston amid renewed debate about whether an impartial jury can be impaneled in the city where the bombs exploded.