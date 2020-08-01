Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of protesters against German coronavirus restrictions converged Saturday in Berlin for a demonstration proclaiming “the end of the pandemic” has arrived, as authorities voice increasing concern about an upturn in new infections. A whistling and cheering crowd marched through downtown Berlin from the Brandenburg Gate with few masks in sight on Saturday. Protesters held up home-made placards featuring slogans that included “Corona, false alarm,” “We are being forced to wear a muzzle,” and “Natural defense instead of vaccination.” German officials pleaded with the public this week to observe social distancing and mask-wearing rules. The national disease control center reported 955 new cases Friday, a high number by recent standards that underlined the upward trend.