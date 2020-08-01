Trump’s faith outreach aims to cast Democrats as the enemy

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is courting religious voters in part by seeking to portray Democrats as a threat to religious freedom. It’s a pitch that has been amplified by disputes over the issue during the coronavirus pandemic. During a recent event hosted by the campaign’s evangelical outreach effort, Christian surrogates touted the president’s record on advancing devout conservatives’ priorities while casting Democrats as captive to an anti-religious agenda. Two speakers singled out Democratic restrictions on singing in church, imposed to help stem the spread of the virus, limits that prompted lawsuits from some pastors.