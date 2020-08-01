Vietnam reports more than 2 dozen new cases, 3rd death

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam reported more than two dozen new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, while a third person died of COVID-19 complications a day after the country reported its first-ever death from the disease. Vietnam had been seen as a global success story in combating the coronavirus, with no confirmed cases of local transmission for 99 days. But a week ago, an outbreak began at a Da Nang hospital. It has spread to six parts of the country, including three of the largest cities, forcing authorities to reimpose virus restrictions. Da Nang is Vietnam’s most popular beach destination, and thousands of visitors were in the city for summer vacation.