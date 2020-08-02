8 dead and at least 19 wounded in weekend Chicago shootings

CHICAGO (AP) — Gun violence continues to plague Chicago, with eight people dead, including a 9-year-old boy, and at least 19 others wounded so far this weekend. Police say the latest fatal shooting occurred early Sunday, when two men were killed as they sat in a vehicle parked on Chicago’s West Side. Both were shot multiple times in the head. The first reported fatal shooting of the weekend occurred Friday evening, when a 9-year-old boy who was playing outside in the Cabrini-Green neighborhood was shot to death. Police say the boy wasn’t the intended target. No arrests have been made in that case.