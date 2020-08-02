Cool start to the week; Rain chances and warmer temperatures return for the late week

We saw a cool, gray end to the weekend, but more sunshine is on the way for much of the week ahead. Tonight, clouds will gradually decrease with overnight temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 3-8 mph.

High pressure takes control of the Upper Midwest heading into Monday, allowing for dry, sunny conditions. Below normal temperatures will continue for much of the week ahead with afternoon highs in the low 70s on Monday. The average high in Rochester right now is 80 degrees. Sunshine continues into Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s.

Temperatures are expected to slowly warm near normal, heading towards the late week and weekend. Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 70s with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A few additional isolated showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Conditions will feel more like summer by the weekend with highs back into the low and mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Will see a mix of sun and clouds, but will need to keep an eye out for a isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.