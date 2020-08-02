Garver, Twins lean on pen for 2-hitter to top Indians 3-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Garver hit his first home run of the season and the Minnesota Twins used their bullpen to string together a two-hitter in a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians. The Twins took the four-game series from their primary division competitor. Max Kepler doubled and scored in each of his first two at-bats against Indians starter Aaron Civale. The defending American League Central champion Twins have outscored their opponents 28-8 over the first three innings this year. The Twins allowed only four runs over these four games, winning three of them to raise their record to 7-2.