Iran hits hawkish US expert with symbolic sanctions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media says the country has imposed symbolic sanctions on a hawkish former expert with the White House National Security Council. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday the sanctions on Richard Goldberg were implemented because of his role in what it called “U.S. economic terrorism.” It said Goldberg will not be eligible for Iranian visas or accounts in Iranian financial institutes. Goldberg tweeted that the sanctions were a “badge of honor.” He now works with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a Washington think tank that’s long advocated a maximalist approach against Iran. President Donald Trump has reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran after unilaterally withdrawing from Iran’s nuclear deal in 2018.